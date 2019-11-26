Loading articles...

Iran takes action against TV channel that aired protests

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Iran has imposed punitive measures on individuals associated with a London-based TV channel that aired videos of anti-government protests.

The judiciary’s website said it imposed “judicial and legal restrictions” on property held by individuals associated with Iran International, without elaborating. The channel is believed to be linked to Saudi Arabia. Iran has accused Saudi Arabia and Western nations of fomenting the unrest.

The Persian language channel had aired several videos of the anti-government protests that erupted across Iran last week in response to a fuel price hike.

Amnesty International says at least 143 people were killed and that security forces fired on unarmed protesters.

In 2017, BBC filed a complaint to the United Nations over Iran freezing the assets of more than 150 people linked to its Persian service.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 08:28 AM
update: all clear!
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 02:54 AM
Make the best of today (Nov26) if you’re in #Toronto GTA especially if you have outdoor work to do as Wednesday wil…
Latest Weather
Read more