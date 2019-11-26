Loading articles...

Hong Kong tunnel reopens, campus siege nears end

Vehicles move through the Cross-Harbor Tunnel, which has reopened, in Hong Kong on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019. The major tunnel has reopened in Hong Kong after a two-week closure because of anti-government protests. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

HONG KONG — A major tunnel in Hong Kong has reopened as a weeklong police siege of a nearby university appears to be winding down, closing one of the more violent chapters in the city’s anti-government protests.

The Cross-Harbour Tunnel, which links Hong Kong Island to the rest of the city, had been closed for two weeks after protesters blocked the approach with debris and set the toll booths on fire.

A search of the Hong Kong Polytechnic campus found just one woman, in weak condition, and a senior university official said it’s unlikely anyone else remains.

Attention meanwhile shifted to city leader Carrie Lam’s response to a major loss in local elections Sunday — a public rebuke of her tough line on the protests. Lam has offered no concessions.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
CLEAR - WB 401 south of the Airport collectors.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:12 PM
*TIMELINE: First of 2 Colorado lows b/w Wednesday & Sunday will impact travel for Torontonians travelling to/from t…
Latest Weather
Read more