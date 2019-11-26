Loading articles...

Honduran journalist killed leaving station

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras — Honduran authorities say a television journalist has been shot to death shortly after leaving his station.

Security spokesman Jair Meza Barahona says that José Arita was killed after leaving Channel 12 in the north coast city of Puerto Cortes Monday night.

The initial investigation suggests that four men were waiting for Arita outside and began shooting at close range.

Meza Barahona says the killing could have been related to Arita’s work.

The president of the Honduras College of Journalists says that 84 journalists have been killed in Honduras since 2001. Dagoberto Rodríguez says that only seven of those killings have been solved.

The Inter American Press Association says that Arita was the fourth journalist killed in Honduras this year.

The Associated Press

