Grenade tossed at Kashmir officials kills 2, injures 4

SRINAGAR, India — Police say a grenade tossed at a meeting of government and village officials in Indian-controlled Kashmir killed at least two people and wounded four others.

Police say the officials were meeting in a government building in southern Badasgam village on Tuesday when unknown attackers hurled the grenade.

An elected village official and a government employee were killed.

Separately, police said at least three civilians were injured in an explosion outside a restaurant in Srinagar, the main city in the disputed region.

Kashmir is divided between India and Pakistan but claimed by both in its entirety.

The Associated Press

