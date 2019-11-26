Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
German automaker Audi to cut 9,500 jobs by 2025
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 26, 2019 7:51 am EST
BERLIN — Volkswagen subsidiary Audi says it’s cutting 9,500 jobs in Germany through 2025 as part of a transformation plan to make the company “lean and sustainable.”
The Ingolstadt-based automaker said Tuesday that at the same time, it expects to add 2,000 new positions for a net job loss of 7,500 jobs.
Audi currently employs some 90,000 people around the world, including 60,000 in Germany and has been struggling to keep up with domestic rivals BMW and Daimler in recent years.
Some of its cars have also been part of the diesel emissions cheating scandal, which has centred on parent company Volkswagen.
Part of Audi’s plan includes ensuring that new electric cars will be built at its plants in Ingolstadt and Neckarsulm in Germany.
The Associated Press
