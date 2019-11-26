Loading articles...

French students denounce precarious living conditions

PARIS — French university students are denouncing the often precarious conditions of student life, following the self-immolation of a student in Lyon earlier this month.

Students are taking to the streets in Paris, Lyon, and other French cities Tuesday to demand greater financial support from the state.

University tuition fees are low in France compared to the United States and many other countries. Some students also receive stipends, but student unions say the amount is not enough.

French President Emmanuel Macron acknowledged the “difficulties of student life” in a speech to students in Amiens last week, while urging them to compare France to other countries.

The Lyon student, who survived the suicide attempt, posted a Facebook status beforehand accusing Macron and the European Union of creating uncertainty over the students’ future.

