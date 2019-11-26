Loading articles...

Forecasters: Snowfall to stymie travel in northern Arizona

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Forecasters warn of “difficult to impossible travel conditions” across much of northern Arizona later this week as a storm dumps an expected 2 feet (0.6 metres) of snow on Flagstaff and Williams along Interstate 40.

Elsewhere in Arizona’s high country, approximately 1 foot (0.3 metre) of snow is expected in Prescott and Show Low, and winter storm watches or warnings will be in effect from Kingman on the west to Show Low on the east.

The National Weather Service’ office in Flagstaff says travel conditions will start to deteriorate Wednesday night, followed by the heaviest snowfall Thursday through Friday morning.

The weather service said snow showers will become scattered late Friday but that traffic conditions will remain dangerous until Saturday.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 08:28 AM
update: all clear!
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 09:49 AM
As of 9:30am(Nov 26) #Toronto YYZ is at 6°C. Already quite mild. We’ll climb to our Guaranteed High 10. No Wx conc…
Latest Weather
Read more