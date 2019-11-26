Loading articles...

Egypt court sides with woman against unequal inheritance law

CAIRO — An Egyptian woman says she’s scored an important legal victory against her country’s inheritance laws, which grant female heirs half of what they grant men.

Huda Nasrallah, a Christian human rights lawyer, says a Cairo court ruled she may inherit the same share as her brothers.

That decision follows a yearlong legal battle she launched after her father’s death. Two previous judges had ruled against her, based on Islamic inheritance laws that favour male heirs.

Nasrallah told The Associated Press on Tuesday she’s “thrilled” by the verdict and hopes it will encourage other women.

Nasrallah, who belongs to Egypt’s Coptic Christian minority, built her case around a Christian doctrine prescribing equality in inheritance.

Egypt is a predominantly Muslim society where Islamic law is the main source of legislation.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 6 minutes ago
WB 401 approaching Mccowan express, one lane is blocked with a stalled tractor trailer.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 02:54 AM
Make the best of today (Nov26) if you’re in #Toronto GTA especially if you have outdoor work to do as Wednesday wil…
Latest Weather
Read more