E-commerce giant Alibaba’s shares jump 7% in Hong Kong debut

Chairman and CEO of Alibaba Group Daniel Zhang Yong attends the Alibaba Group's listing ceremony at the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX) in Hong Kong, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

HONG KONG — Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba’s shares have jumped nearly 7% in their debut on the Hong Kong stock exchange.

By midday on Tuesday, Alibaba was trading at 188.10 Hong Kong dollars ($24.03) per share. Its listing price was 176 Hong Kong dollars.

The company’s shares already are listed in New York, where its 2014 IPO set a record at $25 billion.

This offering of 500 million new shares raised more than $11 billion in Hong Kong’s biggest listing since 2010 — a rare boost for the city after months of political unrest.

Alibaba’s 55-year-old founder, Jack Ma, is China’s richest entrepreneur with a net worth of $39 billion, according to the Hurun Report, which tracks the country’s wealthy.

The company’s share code, 9988, is a homonym in Chinese for “eternal prosperity.”

