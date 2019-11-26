Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Denmark withdraw passport from foreign fighter
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 26, 2019 4:50 am EST
COPENHAGEN — Denmark’s government has withdrawn the Danish passport of a 25-year-old man with dual Turkish citizenship who joined the Islamic State group — the first such case since a new law was passed last month.
The man’s lawyer, Mette Grith Stage, said Tuesday she was informed of the decision a day earlier and informed her client, whose location is not known.
Grith Stage told Danish media she would bring the ruling before Danish courts.
The man who is wanted by Denmark for terrorism cannot be identified due to a court order. He reportedly joined the group in September 2013.
On Oct. 24, Danish lawmakers voted in favour of a law allowing the withdraw of Danish citizenship from foreign fighters with dual citizenship without courts being asked.
The Associated Press
