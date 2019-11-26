Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Cuba accuses US of violating Geneva Conventions
by Associated Press, The Associated Press
Posted Nov 26, 2019 9:35 am EST
HAVANA — Cuba’s foreign minister is accusing the United States of violating the Geneva Conventions and the deal reestablishing diplomatic relations between the two countries.
Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez sent a tweet Tuesday saying unspecified “illegal actions” by the U.S. Embassy in Havana are “interference in the country’s internal affairs” and violate both the international codes of conduct for diplomats and the agreement to reopen embassies in Washington and Havana in 2015.
State-run media last week accused the top U.S. diplomat in Havana of illegally supporting imprisoned dissident José Daniel Ferrer as part of a campaign against Cuba.
The State Department on Thursday responded by blasting Cuba’s “reprehensible human rights violations and abuses.” That was followed by Rodríguez’s Tuesday shot in what appear to be swiftly rising tensions between the countries.
Associated Press, The Associated Press
