City truck smashes into a Florida state lawmaker’s office

FORT MEADE, Fla. — Authorities say a Florida municipal worker appeared to be under the influence of drugs when he crashed a city truck into the office of a state lawmaker.

The Ledger reports that the 21-year-old man was hospitalized after the crash Tuesday morning in Fort Meade. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says charges are pending results of drug tests, though the streets department worker told deputies that he had been smoking K2, synthetic marijuana, at the time.

The city truck hit the office of state Rep. Melony Bell. She says the truck slammed into the desk belonging to her assistant, but the woman had left the office moments before the crash.

No one inside the building was injured.

Information from: The Ledger (Lakeland, Fla.), http://www.theledger.com

The Associated Press

