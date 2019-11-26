Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Charity says land mine kills Dutch man in northern Myanmar
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 26, 2019 11:00 am EST
YANGON, Myanmar — A charity worker says a man from the Netherlands has been killed and a woman from Argentina injured by a land mine explosion in northern Myanmar.
Ko Myo of Charity Without Borders, a non-profit organization that provides ambulance services, said police in Hsipaw township in northern Shan state had his group take the two casualties to a hospital after the explosion Tuesday.
Ko Myo said the Dutch man was 40 years old. Neither the Hsipaw hospital nor Hsipaw police could be contacted for further details.
The U.S. State Department travel advisory for Myanmar, last revised in October, suggests people should not travel to Hsipaw and several other areas of Shan state “due to civil unrest and armed conflict.”
The Associated Press
