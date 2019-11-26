Charity says land mine kills Dutch man in northern Myanmar

YANGON, Myanmar — A charity worker says a man from the Netherlands has been killed and a woman from Argentina injured by a land mine explosion in northern Myanmar.

Ko Myo of Charity Without Borders, a non-profit organization that provides ambulance services, said police in Hsipaw township in northern Shan state had his group take the two casualties to a hospital after the explosion Tuesday.

Ko Myo said the Dutch man was 40 years old. Neither the Hsipaw hospital nor Hsipaw police could be contacted for further details.

The U.S. State Department travel advisory for Myanmar, last revised in October, suggests people should not travel to Hsipaw and several other areas of Shan state “due to civil unrest and armed conflict.”

The Associated Press