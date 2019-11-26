Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Bloomberg: US would benefit from more, not fewer, immigrants
by Jonathan J. Cooper, The Associated Press
Posted Nov 26, 2019 5:08 pm EST
Mike Bloomberg files to be on the Democratic ballot in Arizona, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019 in Phoenix. Bloomberg, a late entrant in the already crowded race for the Democratic presidential nomination, was set Tuesday to file to run in Arizona's presidential primary. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
PHOENIX — Presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg says the United States needs “an awful lot more immigrants rather than less.”
On his second day of campaigning for the Democratic nomination, Bloomberg told reporters Tuesday at a Mexican restaurant in Phoenix that the nation should recruit immigrants to come to the U.S. and improve its culture, cuisine, religion, dialogue and economy.
The billionaire former mayor of New York City blasted President Donald Trump’s immigration policies that resulted in the separation of families arriving on the border, saying, “Ripping kids away from their parents is a disgrace.”
Bloomberg reiterated his recent apology for supporting New York’s stop-and-frisk police policy, saying, “It was a mistake.” Bloomberg was a strong supporter of the practice despite its disproportionate impact on people of colour.