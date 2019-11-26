Loading articles...

Bloomberg as mayor: A New York that sparkled, and chafed

NEW YORK — When Michael Bloomberg became New York’s mayor in 2002, the billionaire businessman was an untested politician elected to lead a scarred city.

He steered it into a city that sought to project glittering prosperity, governmental innovation and cosmopolitan confidence.

Bloomberg will be highlighting, and answering for, that legacy in his newly launched Democratic presidential campaign.

Over 12 years of running the nation’s largest city, he governed with a data-driven, tech-friendly focus on functionality and a commitment to making national waves on issues including gun control, public health and climate change.

As Bloomberg’s tenure neared its end, some residents chafed that his New York worked better for the well-off elite than for others.

Nonetheless, a poll after Bloomberg left office showed nearly two-thirds of voters said he made the city better.

Jennifer Peltz, The Associated Press

