Loading articles...

Mississauga bank robbery suspect shot, SIU investigating

Last Updated Nov 26, 2019 at 5:12 pm EST

File photo of a Peel Regional Police vehicle. (FILE/CITYNEWS)

The province’s Special Investigation’s Unit has invoked its mandate after a bank robbery suspect was shot in Mississauga on Tuesday evening.

Peel police responded to a call just before 4 p.m. for a bank robbery in the area of Dundas Street and Broadview Avenue.

They say an officer confronted a male inside the bank and during the interaction, the suspect suffered a gunshot wound.

The suspect is believed to be under 18 years old but his exact age is not known at this time.

Police cannot confirm if anything was stolen from the bank and they do not believe there are any other suspects.

The plaza where the bank is located is closed for the investigation.

 

The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault. 

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
CLEAR: WB Wilson at Avenue Rd.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:18 PM
Wet Windy Wednesday as a Colorado low approaches. Current wind warnings (gusts 90-100 km/h) and statements (gusts 7…
Latest Weather
Read more