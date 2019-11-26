Mississauga bank robbery suspect shot, SIU investigating

The province’s Special Investigation’s Unit has invoked its mandate after a bank robbery suspect was shot in Mississauga on Tuesday evening.

Peel police responded to a call just before 4 p.m. for a bank robbery in the area of Dundas Street and Broadview Avenue.

They say an officer confronted a male inside the bank and during the interaction, the suspect suffered a gunshot wound.

The suspect is believed to be under 18 years old but his exact age is not known at this time.

Police cannot confirm if anything was stolen from the bank and they do not believe there are any other suspects.

The plaza where the bank is located is closed for the investigation.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.