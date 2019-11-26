Loading articles...

Baltimore’s top cop announces new use-of-force policy

Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison says his department has implemented a new use-of-force policy.

Harrison said Tuesday that reducing and resolving conflict is a main component of the policy, which went into effect Sunday.

The commissioner said the new policy focuses on 11 areas, including deescalation, use-of-force investigations, police batons, and emergency vehicle operation and pursuit.

A news release says the revised policies emphasize using force only when necessary, reasonable and proportional. Members of the public and officers had provided feedback on the policy revisions.

Police personnel completed several segments of electronic learning plus 16 hours of in-class, scenario-based training on topics such as deescalation techniques, critical thinking and decision-making, fair and impartial policing, and reporting and investigating use of force.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 12 minutes ago
CLEAR: WB 401 west of Victoria Park collectors.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 43 minutes ago
*TIMELINE: First of 2 Colorado lows b/w Wednesday & Sunday will impact travel for Torontonians travelling to/from t…
Latest Weather
Read more