Baby Yoda GIFs are back after ‘confusion’ led to removal

NEW YORK — People can send each other animations of Baby Yoda again.

Giphy, a database of the mini-videos, had been removing animated GIF files of the Star Wars character from the new Disney Plus streaming series “The Mandalorian.” That led to speculation that Disney asked for this because of copyright concerns.

But Giphy is blaming “confusion” in a statement. It says it conducted a review, and Baby Yoda GIFs are back and available to share.

Giphy says it’s sorry to Disney for any inconvenience.

Giphy declined to elaborate on why it removed the GIFs. Disney referred questions to Giphy.

“The Mandalorian” is one of a handful of new series on Disney Plus, which launched two weeks ago and attracted 10 million subscribers on its first day.

The Associated Press





