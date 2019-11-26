Loading articles...

Australian police say they’ve found body of missing UK man

PERTH, Australia — Australian police said Tuesday that they have found the body of British backpacker who ran away from his campsite last weekend.

Aslan King’s body was found Tuesday morning in a creek close to the campground and was identified by friends, said Sergeant Danny Brown of the Victoria State Police.

King was camping with four British friends in the Victorian town of Princetown along Australia’s southeast coast when he disappeared early Saturday. Brown said police believe the-25-year-old had a seizure and hit his head and then suddenly got up and ran from the area into the surrounding bushland.

The search effort included mounted police and police aircraft, specialist bushwalking teams, sniffer dogs and volunteers.

The campground, close to tourist attraction Twelve Apostles, is close to the ocean and the area is marked by rocky clifftops and thick vegetation.

The Associated Press

