Loading articles...

April the giraffe’s last baby is headed to Texas zoo

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. — The last offspring of April the Giraffe is heading to Texas from his birthplace in upstate New York.

Animal Adventure Park announced on its Facebook page that Azizi will be moved to East Texas Zoo & Gator Park in Grand Saline, Texas, by next spring.

More than 300,000 people watched Azizi’s birth live on YouTube last March. April drew more than 232 million views on the site during a seven-week period in 2017 before she bore another calf, Tajiri.

April was retired from the park’s breeding program in June.

The park in Harpursville, New York, says 9-foot-tall Azizi and another young male will be the Texas facility’s first giraffes.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
Stalled vehicle southbound 400 south of Sheppard with the right lane blocked.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 49 minutes ago
Make the best of today (Nov26) if you’re in #Toronto GTA especially if you have outdoor work to do as Wednesday wil…
Latest Weather
Read more