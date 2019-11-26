Loading articles...

Activists: Saudi Arabia detains 8 in sustained crackdown

FILE- In this Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, file photo, Saudi participants at the Future Investment Initiative, "FII" stand for the national anthem in front of a screen displaying images of Saudi King Salman, right, and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, a day before it will be held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Saudi Arabia has detained at least eight intellectuals and former bloggers in a fresh wave of arrests targeting people with links to reformers. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil)

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Saudi Arabia has detained at least eight intellectuals and former bloggers in a fresh wave of arrests targeting people with links to reformers.

The London-based ALQST Saudi rights group and a person familiar with the arrests provided the names of those detained, which include writers who’d worked in some capacity on Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s Vision 2030 campaign to overhaul the Saudi economy and society.

The person familiar with the arrests said it was not immediately clear why the individuals were detained or if they’d been charged. The person spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of retribution.

The arrests are part of a two-year-long crackdown on activists and perceived critics of the crown prince, which drew global attention after the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Turkey.

Aya Batrawy, The Associated Press

