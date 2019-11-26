Loading articles...

AARP releases the names of its Movies for Grownups nominees

NEW YORK — A new batch of film nominations are out from an influential media organization — but superhero flicks and “Frozen 2” need not apply.

AARP, the organization for retired persons, has released nominations for its annual Movies for Grownups awards, which is designed to reward films that resonate with older viewers and fight industry ageism.

AARP The Magazine on Tuesday nominated “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,” “Bombshell,” “Little Women,” “Marriage Story,” “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” “The Farewell,” “The Irishman” and “The Two Popes” for the best picture/best movie category. Last year, “Green Book” won.

Mark Kennedy, The Associated Press

