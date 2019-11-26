Loading articles...

A year on, once-jailed Ukraine filmmaker accepts EU award

Ukrainian filmmaker Oleg Sentsov delivers his speech at the European Parliament Tuesday Nov. 26, 2019 in Strasbourg, eastern France. A year after he won Europe's top human rights award, Oleg Sentsov finally picked up the prize, following his release from a prison in Russia's far-north where he was held on terror charges. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)

BRUSSELS — A year after he won Europe’s top human rights award, Ukrainian filmmaker Oleg Sentsov has finally picked up the prize, following his release from a prison in Russia’s far-north where he was held on terror charges.

Sentsov was freed in a prisoner swap in September after spending five years in a Russian prison colony above the Arctic circle.

He has been one of the most vocal opponents of Russia’s 2014 annexation from Ukraine of his native Crimea region, and staged a 144-day hunger strike to protest the jailing of dozens of Ukrainians in Russia. He ended it faced with the prospect of being force-fed.

The EU award, named after Soviet dissident Andrei Sakharov, was created in 1988 to honour individuals or groups who defend human rights and fundamental freedoms. Sentsov accepted it in Strasbourg on Tuesday.

The Associated Press


Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 6 minutes ago
Three problems on the WB 401 - first one is WB 401 approaching Warden colletors, two left lanes are blocked with a…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 02:54 AM
Make the best of today (Nov26) if you’re in #Toronto GTA especially if you have outdoor work to do as Wednesday wil…
Latest Weather
Read more