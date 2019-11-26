Loading articles...

680 NEWS Supports the York Regional Police Holiday Heroes Toy Drive

This holiday season, everyone has what it takes to be a hero!

Join 680 NEWS in supporting more than 4,000 local families with the 23rd Annual York Regional Police Holiday Heroes Toy Drive!

 

You can donate toys, food and gift cards at any York Regional Police facility below to support families and children of Victim Services and the Salvation Army!

 

Your support in this campaign helps families and children directly in your community! Every year the Holiday Heroes Toy Drive raises approx. $250,000 in cash, gift cards, toys and food donations for 4,200 families and 6,900 children whom reside in the York Region – this year, we’d love your help in making it bigger and better for the families in need.

 

Visit our Official Holiday Heroes Charity Page by clicking here!

