3rd feces-throwing incident reported outside U of T

A Toronto police cruiser is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman

A third incident in which feces were dumped on a person has been reported outside University of Toronto.

Toronto police say they were called to a street near University Avenue and College Street just before midnight Monday.

A bucket of feces was reportedly dumped on a girl near a University building.

The suspect, described as a man in his 30s wearing a yellow construction hat, a blue shirt and gloves, fled eastbound on College Street.

This is the third incident in which feces have been dumped on someone in or near a Toronto university since late last week.

A student studying in York University’s Scott Library had a bucket of “liquified fecal matter” dumped on them on Sunday around 5 p.m.

The suspect has been described as a man in his 20s with a medium build. He was wearing a black hat, blue top, light-coloured pants and black gloves.

A similar incident happened at U of T’s Robarts Library and police are still working to determine if the two incidents are connected.

They have also yet to provide any details on whether this third incident is related.

