2 Chinese, 7 Filipinos arrested in dumping of toxic waste

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine officials say two Chinese and seven Filipinos have been arrested for dumping hazardous waste that may have traces of radioactive materials in a northwestern coastal town.

The National Bureau of Investigation said Tuesday the coast guard has seized a Liberian-registered vessel, the M/V Dayang Century, and two smaller craft used to dump tons of phosphogypsum on a riverbank in Cabangan town in Zambales province.

The bureau says the suspects were involved in transporting about 53,000 tons of phosphogypsum, a toxic byproduct of fertilizer production that can contain natural radioactive elements, from South Korea to Cabangan.

Government agent Habes Corpuz says the suspects have been charged with illegally importing and dumping the waste, which is banned in the Philippines.

The Associated Press

