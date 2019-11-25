Loading articles...

Worker hurt in New Orleans hotel collapse may be deported

NEW ORLEANS — A construction worker hurt in the collapse of New Orleans hotel may be deported to his home country of Honduras.

The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reports Delmer Joel Ramirez Palma was arrested by immigration authorities days after the Oct. 12 collapse that killed three people and injured dozens more. His initial deportation order was issued in 2016.

Ramirez Palma had spoken out about unsafe conditions at the construction site. Advocates and attorneys say deporting him would complicate the probe into the collapse and silence other witnesses who are in the country without proper documentation.

A New Orleans Workers’ Center for Racial Justice attorney and Ramirez Palma’s wife say they believe he may be deported Monday.

Federal authorities say they won’t comment on deportation plans for security reasons.

