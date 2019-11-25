Loading articles...

Woman, 2 grandsons killed by train at gate-less crossing

JUPITER, Fla. — Authorities say a 58-year-old Florida woman and her two grandsons were killed by a passing Amtrak train as she drove the Cub Scouts to an overnight camping trip.

The Palm Beach Post reports the train collided with their Subaru Outback on Saturday at a gate-less railroad crossing near the entrance to a wildlife management area.

An incident report says the train dragged the vehicle for a half-mile, killing Valery Jo Rintamaki, 10-year-old Tristan Prestano and 8-year-old Skyler Prestano. Camping gear was strewn along the tracks.

No one on the train was injured.

The boys’ grandfather David Peat said he was shocked to find the crossing doesn’t have a gate, flashing lights or a stop sign. He took his concerns to state Rep. Matt Willhite, who vowed Sunday to investigate.

The Associated Press

