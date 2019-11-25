Loading articles...

US calls its ambassador to South Sudan back to Washington

JOHANNESBURG — The U.S. has called its ambassador to South Sudan back to Washington for consultations as Washington reevaluates its relationship with the country after a delay in implementing a fragile peace deal.

The unusual public U.S. State Department statement was echoed in a tweet Monday by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo as the U.S. signals its frustration with the failure of South Sudan’s rivals to meet this month’s deadline to form a coalition government.

South Sudan President Salva Kiir and opposition leader Riek Machar agreed to postpone that key step for 100 days. They had faced a Nov. 12 deadline but said security and governance issues needed to be resolved.

The U.S. said the delay “calls into question their suitability to continue to lead the nation’s peace process.”

The Associated Press

