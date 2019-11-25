Loading articles...

UN chief to prepare ground for Cyprus peace talks restart

This photo provide from the United Nations shows the Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, center, sits with Greek Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades, left, and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci, right, during an informal meeting in Berlin, Germany, on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019. Guterres hosted the meeting in hopes of unlocking the way forward to restarting talks to reunify ethnically divided Cyprus. (UN Photo/Tobias Hofsaess via AP)

NICOSIA, Cyprus — United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says he’ll continue work on terms for fresh talks aimed at reunifying ethnically divided Cyprus.

Guterres says he’s looking to bring together Cyprus’ rival leaders and officials from the east Mediterranean island nation’s three ‘guarantors’ — Britain, Greece and Turkey — for an informal meeting to reach consensus on those terms.

The terms will act as a guideline for negotiations to resume “at the earliest feasible opportunity” and aim at reaching a peace deal “within a foreseeable horizon.”

Guterres issued a statement after an informal meeting Monday with Greek Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci in Berlin.

The Associated Press

