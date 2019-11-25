Loading articles...

UK cinema chains pull gang-themed movie after brawl

LONDON — Two British cinema chains have pulled a film set among London street gangs after a brawl broke out at a movie theatre where it was showing.

Showcase Cinemas and Vue say they won’t screen “Blue Story,” which centres on two friends on opposing sides of a violent neighbourhood rivalry.

Police say dozens of youths, several carrying machetes, clashed at Vue’s Star City theatre in Birmingham, central England, on Saturday. Six teenagers aged 13 to 19 were arrested and seven officers were slightly hurt.

Police did not connect Saturday’s brawl to “Blue Story,” but Vue said Monday there had been more than 25 “significant incidents” at theatres screening the movie.

The film’s director, Andrew Onwubolu, said it was “truly unfortunate that a small group of people can ruin things for everybody.”

The Associated Press

