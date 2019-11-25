Loading articles...

Tiffany, TD Ameritrade rise; Kirkland Lake, La Jolla fall

NEW YORK — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Monday:

TD Ameritrade Holding Corp., up $3.65 to $51.78

The brokerage firm is being bought by rival Charles Schwab for about $26 billion.

Tiffany & Co., up $7.74 to $133.25

The jeweler is being bought by French luxury goods group LVMH for $16.2 billion.

Medicines Co., up $15.25 to $83.80

Swiss pharmaceutical company Novartis is paying $9.7 billion for the cholesterol drugmaker.

Occidental Petroleum Corp., 35 cents to $39.93

Activist investor Carl Icahn is trying to take control of the energy company’s board, according to Bloomberg News.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co., down $2.99 to $2.59

The drug developer said its CEO resigned and it is reevaluating its operating plan.

eBay Inc., up 73 cents to $35.85

The e-commerce company is selling StubHub to ticket seller viagogo for $4.05 billion in cash.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd., down $8.18 to $39.44

The gold producer is buying Detour Gold in a move to expand its mining operations.

Uber Technologies Inc., down 45 cents to $29.11

London’s transit authority refused to renew the ride-hailing company’s license to operate.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
UPDATE: EB 407 is in the process of reopening - three left lanes remain closed from Bayview to Leslie as the pylons…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 24 minutes ago
A couple of very mild days ahead for Toronto before a cold front swipes through Wednesday night, bringing us back down to reality
Latest Weather
Read more