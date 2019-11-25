Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Texas leaves state AGs antitrust suit vs T-Mobile-Sprint
by Tali Arbel, The Associated Press
Posted Nov 25, 2019 11:56 am EST
The coalition of state attorneys general suing to stop the merger of Sprint and T-Mobile has lost another state, Texas, two weeks before trial is scheduled to begin.
Texas said Monday that it has made its own settlement with T-Mobile.
The state attorneys general go to trial Dec. 9, arguing that the T-Mobile-Sprint deal will raise prices and be bad for competition. Mississippi and Colorado left the coalition in October, but 14 states and the District of Columbia remain.
Texas says T-Mobile won’t raise wireless prices in the state for five years and that it will build a next-generation 5G network in Texas.
T-Mobile has already promised a national 5G network and to keep prices steady for three years to federal regulators. They have approved the deal.
