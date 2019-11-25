Loading articles...

Sympathy strikes cause transport disruption in Finland

COPENHAGEN — Sympathy strikes across Finland’s transport sector have brought Helsinki to a virtual standstill and prompted flag carrier Finnair to cancel almost 300 flights.

Buses and ferries in the Finnish capital were also being affected by the strikes, which are aimed at showing support to some 10,000 postal workers.

Finnair said Monday its flight cancellations will impact at least 20,000 customers and that the strike will affect “several critical services” at Helsinki’s airport — a hub for Europe-Asia connections.

Postal workers have been on a two-week strike over pay. Talks to reach an agreement failed late Sunday.

It was not immediately clear how long the strikes would last.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 26 minutes ago
UPDATE: Express lanes on the EB 401 are now open between Avenue road and HWY 404 for your Monday morning commute!
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 9 minutes ago
On the mild side today, tomorrow and Wednesday. Best chance of showers for #Toronto GTA around 9am this morning (No…
Latest Weather
Read more