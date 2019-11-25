Loading articles...

Suspect in 1993 child killing pleads not guilty

ST. CHARLES, Mo. — A man accused of killing a 9-year-old Missouri girl in 1993 has pleaded not guilty.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 62-year-old Earl Webster Cox entered the plea Monday in St. Charles County. He is charged with first-degree murder and first-degree sexual abuse.

Angie Housman disappeared from her suburban St. Louis school bus stop in November 1993. Her body was found nine days later in a St. Charles County wildlife area. She had been sexually assaulted, starved and handcuffed. Investigators believe she died from exposure hours before she was found.

Cox is a convicted pedophile who ran an international child pornography ring. He was arrested in Angie’s case in June. Prosecutors said previously undetected DNA found on her clothing matched the DNA of Cox.

___

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
CLEAR: WB 401 at Mississauga Rd.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 50 minutes ago
*COMING WEDNESDAY: A Colorado low to bring double digit warmth, rain, wind, snow and/or thunderstorms depending on…
Latest Weather
Read more