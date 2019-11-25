Loading articles...

Statistics Canada reports wholesale sales up 1.0 per cent in August

OTTAWA — Statistics Canada says wholesale trade rose 1.0 per cent to $65.1 billion in September, boosted by gains in the machinery, equipment and supplies subsector.

The move higher reversed a drop of 1.2 per cent in August.

Economists on average had expected an increase of 0.3 per cent, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

Statistics Canada says the machinery, equipment and supplies subsector reported the largest increase in dollar terms in September as sales rose 4.4 per cent to $13.9 billion.

Sales in the personal and household goods subsector rose 1.0 per cent to $9.6 billion in September.

Wholesale sales increased 0.9 per cent in volume terms.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 25, 2019.

The Canadian Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 07:42 AM
WB Gardiner approaching the 427, the right lane is blocked with a collision.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 08:18 AM
As of 8:15am Nov25, some very light showers mainly west end GTA. Any☔️today won’t last long. Overall mainly cloudy…
Latest Weather
Read more