Loading articles...

Sheriff: Woman killed by feral hogs outside Texas home

ANAHUAC, Texas — Authorities say feral hogs attacked and killed a woman outside a Southeast Texas home where she worked as a caretaker.

Christine Rollins cared for an elderly couple at their home in the small town of Anahuac (a-nuh-WAK’). Chambers County Sheriff Brian Hawthorne said Monday the 84-year-old woman she cared for was waiting for Rollins to arrive on Sunday. The woman went outside and found the 59-year-old Rollins in the front yard between her car and the front door.

Hawthorne says Rollins had a severe head wound and several other injuries consistent with an animal bite. The coroner in neighbouring Jefferson County ruled Monday that Rollins bled to death after an attack by feral hogs.

Anahuac is just over 40 miles (65 kilometres) east of Houston.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 10 minutes ago
CRASH - Northbound 427 express ramp to westbound 401.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:46 PM
*COMING WEDNESDAY: A Colorado low to bring double digit warmth, rain, wind, snow and/or thunderstorms depending on…
Latest Weather
Read more