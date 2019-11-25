Loading articles...

Powerful earthquake hits Albania; at least minor damage seen

TIRANA, Albania — A magnitude-6.4 earthquake has shaken Albania, causing at least minor damage.

The United States Geological Survey says the earthquake struck early Tuesday and was centred 30 kilometres (18.6 miles) northwest of the capital Tirana. It was at a depth of 10 kilometres (6.2 miles)

People reported seeing cracks in their apartment walls. People were seen leaving homes to go to open areas.

No announcement has been made from authorities.

An earthquake in September damaged hundreds of homes.

The Associated Press

