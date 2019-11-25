Loading articles...

Powell: Solid economy but tame inflation allows low rates

Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell addresses a round table discussion during a visit to Silver Lane Elementary School, in East Hartford, Conn., Monday, Nov. 25, 2019. Powell and Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Eric Rosengren toured a working-class neighborhood in East Hartford and met with residents to get a closer look at their challenges. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is sketching an optimistic view of the economy but signalling that continued low inflation means higher interest rates won’t likely be necessary anytime soon.

Powell says that even with unemployment near a 50-year low of 3.6%, there’s still “plenty of room” for wages to rise and for more Americans to join the workforce. He notes that annual inflation remains below the Fed’s 2% target level.

The Fed chairman is making his remarks in a speech to the Greater Providence (Rhode Island) Chamber of Commerce.

The central bank has cut its benchmark short-term rate three times this year to a range of just 1.5% to 1.75%. Powell signalled last month that the Fed will now likely remain on hold unless the economy noticeably worsens.

Christopher Rugaber, The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 22 minutes ago
CLEAR - WB 401 west of Leslie express.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:46 PM
*COMING WEDNESDAY: A Colorado low to bring double digit warmth, rain, wind, snow and/or thunderstorms depending on…
Latest Weather
Read more