Portuguese Flamengo coach receives honorary title in Rio
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 25, 2019 12:23 pm EST
Jorge Jesus, coach of Brazil's Flamengo, gives instructions to his players during the Copa Libertadores final soccer match against Argentina's River Plate at the Monumental stadium in Lima, Peru, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)
Rio de Janeiro has given an honorary citizen title to Portuguese Flamengo coach Jorge Jesus, days after the club won both the Copa Libertadores and national championship trophies.
Jesus became emotional on Monday as he addressed city officials, talking about how “football in Brazil is culture” and about the long history between Brazil and Portugal.
The coach took over Brazil’s most popular club in June and is widely regarded as responsible for Flamengo’s recent successes. The black-and-red team had not won the Copa Libertadores since the early 1980s, and the national championship trophy since 2009.
Flamengo will compete in the FIFA Club World Cup in Qatar next month.