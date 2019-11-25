Loading articles...

Police: 2 dead in shooting at North Carolina doctors’ office

DURHAM, N.C. — Police in North Carolina say two people have been found dead with gunshot wounds at a doctors’ office.

A Durham Police Department news release says officers were called to the building’s parking lot Monday around 8 a.m. and found a man and woman dead.

Police say the building was quickly secured and no suspect is on the loose. The department declined to release more details on what led to the shooting, or answer whether the people knew each other.

The shooting happened in the vicinity of the UNC Family Medicine Center at Durham. Television news helicopters captured footage of two bodies in the parking lot, but police wouldn’t immediately confirm if the shooting happened outside.

Officers said there were 25 to 30 people inside the building when police arrived.

The Associated Press

