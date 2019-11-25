Loading articles...

New Hampshire signs sports betting contract with DraftKings

CONCORD, N.H. — The Executive Council has voted to approve a sports betting contract between the New Hampshire Lottery Commission and DraftKings Inc.

The council, an advisory body to Republican Gov. Chris Sununu, voted 3-1 Monday to approve the six-year contract with the possibility of two, two-year extensions. DraftKings will pay the lottery 51% of gaming gross revenue for mobile and 50% of gross revenue from retail locations.

The move comes several weeks after residents in Berlin, Claremont, Laconia, Manchester and Somersworth voted to permit the operation of physical sports book retail locations in their communities.

A state law allows anyone over 18 to participate in online sports betting. The lottery expects to have mobile sports betting available across the state by January, with sports book locations up and running by late winter or early spring.

The Associated Press

