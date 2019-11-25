Loading articles...

Man’s body found in freezer recently deceased woman’s home

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah police say the body of a man found in a dead woman’s freezer had been there for at least one year if not longer.

Tooele Police Sgt. Jeremy Hansen said officers went Monday to an apartment in the Salt Lake City suburb to check on a 75-year-old woman who hadn’t been heard from for several weeks.

Officers found the deceased woman and a detective later discovered an unidentified man in a freezer.

Hansen says they suspect foul play in the man’s death but don’t know if the deceased woman was involved.

The woman has been identified as Jeanne Souron-Mathers.

Hansen tells The Salt Lake Tribune that detectives estimate the man’s body had been there at least one year and as long as 11 years based on when residents in the apartment complex say they last saw him.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
UPDATE: EB 401 east of Kennedy collectors - two right lanes and ramp lane blocked, emergency crews on scene.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 50 minutes ago
*COMING WEDNESDAY: A Colorado low to bring double digit warmth, rain, wind, snow and/or thunderstorms depending on…
Latest Weather
Read more