Man’s body found in freezer recently deceased woman’s home
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 25, 2019 6:14 pm EST
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah police say the body of a man found in a dead woman’s freezer had been there for at least one year if not longer.
Tooele Police Sgt. Jeremy Hansen said officers went Monday to an apartment in the Salt Lake City suburb to check on a 75-year-old woman who hadn’t been heard from for several weeks.
Officers found the deceased woman and a detective later discovered an unidentified man in a freezer.
Hansen says they suspect foul play in the man’s death but don’t know if the deceased woman was involved.
The woman has been identified as Jeanne Souron-Mathers.
Hansen tells The Salt Lake Tribune that detectives estimate the man’s body had been there at least one year and as long as 11 years based on when residents in the apartment complex say they last saw him.
The Associated Press
