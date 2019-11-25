Loading articles...

Man killed in 2-vehicle Whitby crash

A Durham regional police cruiser. (CITYNEWS/George Joseph)

A man has been killed in a two-vehicle crash in Whitby.

Durham police were called to the scene at Cochrane and Dundas Streets before 10 p.m. Monday.

The victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries where he was later pronounced dead.

Police say the intersection will be closed for several hours as they investigate the cause of the collision

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 5 minutes ago
CRASH - Northbound 427 express ramp to westbound 401.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:46 PM
*COMING WEDNESDAY: A Colorado low to bring double digit warmth, rain, wind, snow and/or thunderstorms depending on…
Latest Weather
Read more