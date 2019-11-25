Loading articles...

Man charged in synagogue bomb plot due in federal court

DENVER — An alleged white supremacist accused of plotting to bomb a historic Colorado synagogue is due in federal court Monday.

Twenty-seven-year-old Richard Holzer is scheduled to be advised of the new charges filed against him and will be asked to enter a plea.

He now faces a total of three charges under a grand jury indictment announced Friday — attempting to obstruct the exercise of religion by force by using explosives and fire against Temple Emanuel in Pueblo, attempted arson and using fire or an explosive device to commit a felony.

Holzer was arrested Nov. 1 after the FBI said he accepted what turned out to be phoney explosives from undercover agents to bomb the synagogue.

His attorney is from the federal public defender’s office, which doesn’t comment on allegations.

The Associated Press

