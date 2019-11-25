Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Malaysia court frees Australian grandmother in drugs case
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 25, 2019 11:48 pm EST
FILE - In this Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017, file photo, Australian Maria Elvira Pinto Exposto, center, is escorted by police during a court hearing at Shah Alam High Court in Shah Alam, Malaysia. Malaysia's top appeals court on Tuesday has acquitted Exposto who faced the death penalty in drugs case. (AP Photo/Sadiq Asyraf, File)
PUTRAJAYA, Malaysia — Malaysia’s top appeals court on Tuesday acquitted an Australian grandmother who faced the death penalty in a drugs case, her lawyer said.
Defence lawyer Muhammad Shafee Abdullah said Australian national Maria Elvira Pinto Exposto was immediately taken into immigration custody.
Exposto was first exonerated by the High Court in 2017 on grounds that she didn’t know there were 1.5 kilograms (3.3 pounds) of crystal methamphetamine in her bag when she was arrested in December 2014 at Kuala Lumpur’s international airport.
But the appeals court last year overturned the lower court’s acquittal.
Her lawyer said he is now applying for her release.