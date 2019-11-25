Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Los Angeles police fatally shoot machete-wielding man
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 25, 2019 7:09 pm EST
LOS ANGELES — Police have shot and killed a man they say carjacked someone at a Hollywood fast-food restaurant and then charged police with a machete.
Lt. Chris Ramirez says the man had robbed an auto parts store around 11:30 a.m. Monday before walking to the restaurant’s drive-thu and carjacking a patron.
A video obtained by KABC-TV shows the man driving away from officers who surrounded the car, then hitting two police cruisers and running off.
A different video aired by KABC-TV shows the man turning and chasing an officer while brandishing a foot-long machete.
The officer runs into the street and falls to the ground. The man stands over him with the raised machete before he is shot.
He was pronounced dead at a hospital. An officer suffered minor scrapes and bruises.
