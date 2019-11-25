Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Judge awards over $81K to man shot at during a traffic stop
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 25, 2019 1:31 pm EST
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Tennessee man who was shot at by a U.S. Marshal during a traffic stop has received about $81,000 in a post-traumatic stress lawsuit.
Jahmazeo Richardson was driving home from work in 2015 when he was pulled over and surrounded by a seven-member task force of marshals and Memphis authorities.
When Richardson was given permission to reach for his registration, Marshal Mark Carney fired a shot at him through the passenger-side window and missed. Assistant U.S. Attorney David Brackstone said the shooting was accidental.
The Commercial Appeal reports Judge Jon McCalla ruled Wednesday that the shooting had a profound impact on Richardson’s health. McCalla says Richardson was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder and has had suicidal thoughts.
Richardson’s lawyer says the judgment gives Richardson resources to heal.
Information from: The Commercial Appeal, http://www.commercialappeal.com