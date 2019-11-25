Loading articles...

Judge awards over $81K to man shot at during a traffic stop

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Tennessee man who was shot at by a U.S. Marshal during a traffic stop has received about $81,000 in a post-traumatic stress lawsuit.

Jahmazeo Richardson was driving home from work in 2015 when he was pulled over and surrounded by a seven-member task force of marshals and Memphis authorities.

When Richardson was given permission to reach for his registration, Marshal Mark Carney fired a shot at him through the passenger-side window and missed. Assistant U.S. Attorney David Brackstone said the shooting was accidental.

The Commercial Appeal reports Judge Jon McCalla ruled Wednesday that the shooting had a profound impact on Richardson’s health. McCalla says Richardson was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder and has had suicidal thoughts.

Richardson’s lawyer says the judgment gives Richardson resources to heal.

