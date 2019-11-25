Loading articles...

Jackpot! Lottery tickets on sale for 1st time in Mississippi

Ricky Singh, manager of this Jackson, Miss., RaceWay store, completes a patron's purchase next to a soon-to-be filled scratch-off lottery ticket dispenser, Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019. The store is one of many locations statewide that will be offering scratch-off games as of Monday, Nov. 25. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi residents don’t have to leave the state to buy lottery tickets anymore.

Tickets go on sale Monday. The tickets will be available in roughly 1,200 convenience stores and other sites.

For decades Mississippi was one of only six states without a lottery. There was strong opposition from politically powerful churches.

But the state’s lack of money for road maintenance changed that.

In 2018, lawmakers authorized a lottery as the state was forced to close hundreds of unsafe bridges. The first $80 million a year from lottery revenue will go to highways, then the rest goes to education.

Democratic state Rep. Alyce Clarke of Jackson will buy the ceremonial first ticket Monday morning at a convenience store in south Jackson.

She’s advocated for a lottery for years.

Associated Press, The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Yesterday at 09:56 PM
Clear
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 10:24 AM
Sunny and 6 degrees today! This is a perfect late fall day. Not as many leaves left after all the wintery weather…
Latest Weather
Read more