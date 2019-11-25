Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Israeli military says rocket launched from Gaza
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 25, 2019 12:04 pm EST
JERUSALEM — The Israeli military says a rocket was fired from the Gaza Strip at southern Israel less than two weeks after a cease-fire halted hostilities with Palestinian militants.
The army said Monday that it had identified a rocket launch from the Gaza Strip toward Israel. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.
Earlier this month Israel killed a senior Islamic Jihad militant in the Gaza Strip, and the militant group launched hundreds of rockets at Israel over two days in response. Israeli retaliatory airstrikes left at least 34 Palestinians dead, including 16 civilians.
Egypt and the United Nations brokered an unofficial truce. Similar understandings have led to months of calm between Israel and the Islamic militant group Hamas, which rules Gaza.
The Associated Press
