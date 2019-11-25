Loading articles...

Israeli military says rocket launched from Gaza

JERUSALEM — The Israeli military says a rocket was fired from the Gaza Strip at southern Israel less than two weeks after a cease-fire halted hostilities with Palestinian militants.

The army said Monday that it had identified a rocket launch from the Gaza Strip toward Israel. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

Earlier this month Israel killed a senior Islamic Jihad militant in the Gaza Strip, and the militant group launched hundreds of rockets at Israel over two days in response. Israeli retaliatory airstrikes left at least 34 Palestinians dead, including 16 civilians.

Egypt and the United Nations brokered an unofficial truce. Similar understandings have led to months of calm between Israel and the Islamic militant group Hamas, which rules Gaza.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 19 minutes ago
CLEAR: EB 401 approaching Keele express.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 08:18 AM
As of 8:15am Nov25, some very light showers mainly west end GTA. Any☔️today won’t last long. Overall mainly cloudy…
Latest Weather
Read more